FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BAT offers to buy out Souza Cruz stake in 2.3 bln stg deal
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 3, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-BAT offers to buy out Souza Cruz stake in 2.3 bln stg deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco has submitted a proposal to buy the 24.7 percent stake it does not own in Brazil’s largest cigarette company, Souza Cruz, in a deal that would cost about 2.3 billion pounds ($3.5 billion).

The world’s second-largest cigarette maker, which had said in February it was considering the idea, said the offer would be at a price per share of 26.75 reais in cash. It would then seek to delist the firm.

The buyout, which represents a 30 percent premium to the firm’s volume-weighted average closing price over the last three months, would give the producer of Dunhill cigarettes full control over Souza Cruz, which has about 80 percent of Brazil’s market.

The company, which was founded in 1903 by Portuguese immigrant Albino Souza Cruz, has six of Brazil’s top 10 brands, including Derby, Hollywood, Free and Dunhill. The founder transferred control of the Rio de Janeiro-based firm to BAT in 1914.

BAT said it had filed a request to register a public tender to Brazil’s securities regulator. Upon approval, a formal offer can be made. ($1 = 0.6500 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Perry and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.