UPDATE 1-Books on Chile euro bond approach 2.5bn

(Adds books size, IPTS, dollar bond filing)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Books on Chile’s 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond are approaching 2.5bn in size ahead of expected pricing on Tuesday, market sources told IFR.

The South American nation has set guidance at mid-swaps plus 115bp (+/-5bp), tightening from initial price thoughts of plus 120bp area.

Leads are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander, the same banks that took the sovereign on the road in December.

The sovereign has also filed a preliminary prospectus for a US dollar bond with the same banks.

Chile was last in the euro market in May 2015 when it raised EUR1.39bn through dual-tranche bond sale.

At the time, it tapped its 1.625% 2025 for EUR440m at mid-swaps plus 60bp and also sold a EUR950m 1.875% 2030 at 85bp over mid-swaps. HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander acted as leads on that occasion. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)