January 12, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Chile files preliminary prospectus for US dollar bond

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Chile filed on Tuesday a preliminary prospectus for a US dollar bond sale through leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander.

The same banks are already managing a 10-year euro bond for the sovereign, which released official guidance earlier Tuesday at mid-swaps plus 115bp (+/5bp), tight to initial price thoughts of 120bp area.

A dollar bond from Chile would mark the first LatAm deal of the year in this currency, breaking a lull in what has been a quiet start to the year for issuance from the region.

Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan

