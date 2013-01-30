FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2013 / 11:17 PM / in 5 years

Hasenstab says flee sovereign debt - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Michael Hasenstab, who oversees $175 billion in bonds for California asset manager Franklin Templeton, said it is time to get out of government debt now, before it is too late, the Financial Times reported on its website on Wednesday.

“The downside of being early is very limited. You’re not participating in any 11th-hour rallies, but it’s not like you’re losing money,” he told the newspaper.

“The worst has happened and we haven’t fallen into a deflation trap. As things either stabilise or get a little bit better, it’s hard to imagine deflation coming out of nowhere,” he said.

Last year the funds Hasenstab controlled dominated the markets for Irish and Hungarian debt on bets that the two nations would recover from the financial crisis, the FT reported.

Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
