FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sovereign fund forum has no plan to include central banks - official
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Sovereign fund forum has no plan to include central banks - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) will not invite central banks to join its ranks as they do not fit the group’s definition of such a fund, a board member said on Thursday.

The forum, a grouping founded with International Monetary Fund backing that promotes a voluntary code of practice, said in September it would explore whether to take in a wider pool of state-backed investors including central banks.

“Central banks don’t fit the definition of a SWF so they won’t be included,” Majed al-Romaithi, who is also chief executive of the real estate and infrastructure department at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, told Reuters.

Romaithi, who was speaking on the sidelines of the industry conference in Doha, noted nevertheless that in some cases central banks evolve to become sovereign wealth funds, giving examples of Norway and Qatar. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by David French and Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.