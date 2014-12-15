MOVES-Trevor Stokes joins Sovereign Capital as investment manager

Dec 15 (Reuters) - UK-based private equity firm Sovereign Capital appointed Trevor Stokes as investment manager and Oliver Hedley-Whyte as investment executive.

Stokes most recently worked at financial advisory firm Global Leisure Partners in the role of vice president.

Oliver joins Sovereign from August Equity where his role entailed execution of deals within the business services, healthcare and technology sectors.

Stokes and Oliver will work across Sovereign’s all three investment sectors - business support services, healthcare and education and training. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)