FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AgRural trims Brazil soy crop view to 66.2 mln T
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

AgRural trims Brazil soy crop view to 66.2 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s soon-to-finish 2011/12 soybean crop is expected to produce 66.2 million tonnes according to crop forecasters AgRural, half a million less than their March view of 66.7 million tonnes due to a drought.

A lack of rain this season over the South American grain crop in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, which together produce more than half the world’s soy trade, has raised concerns of falling stocks of the world’s most important source of protein.

The forecast would mark a 12 percent drop from last year’s 75.3 million-tonne harvest, according to AgRural figures.

Yields have been falling consistently in all of Brazil’s large growing states with the exception of the No.4 producer Goias that got excellent rains this year. Sharp declines were registered in the states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, the No.2 and No.3 soy growers.

The drought that began in November and lasted around three months has been particularly acute in those southern states. Top soy state Mato Grosso escaped the drought and produced a bumper crop, though not enough to compensate for losses elsewhere. (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Peter Murphy; Editing by Matt Driskill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.