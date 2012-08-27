FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil soy forward, physical sales increase on high local prices
#Industrials
August 27, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil soy forward, physical sales increase on high local prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* August soybean prices in Brazil tracked new record
    * 98 pct physical crop already sold

    SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Forward and physical sales of
Brazilian soybeans advanced one percentage point each last week
as oilseed prices posted a record high in August in the local
market, analyst Celeres said on Monday.
    Forward sales rose to 43 percent of expected output after
holding steady at 42 percent the previous week. Much less of the
new crop -- 14 percent -- had been sold at this time last year.
    By Aug. 24, producers had sold 98 percent of the
65-million-tonne crop that ended harvest in May. That is up a
point from a week earlier and above the 84 percent sold at this
time last year, Minas Gerais-based Celeres said.
    Drought in Brazil's soy belt left farmers vulnerable to
tight supplies this year, and the local market was further
pressured by record high prices in Chicago thanks to the worst
drought in 50 years in the top-producing United States. 
    The average price of soybeans in Aug. 2012 was $30.30 per
60-kg bag in Brazil, up 6.2 percent from July, Celeres said in
its weekly soybean report.
    In Chicago, November soybeans fell from a contract
high, tracking crude oil lower on revised forecasts that
Tropical Storm Isaac would not become a Category 2 hurricane as
feared earlier. 
     
                   2012/13 SOYBEAN CROP SALES 
                    AS PCT OF EXPECTED OUTPUT 
 STATES        24/8/2012   17/08/2012  19/08/2011  5-YR AVG 
 MATO GROSSO       55           54          23         NA 
 PARANA            41           40           9         NA 
 RIO GRANDE DO SUL 22           22           0         NA 
 GOIAS             46           46          17         NA 
 BRAZIL            43           42          15         14 
                   
                   2011/12 SOYBEAN CROP SALES 
                    AS PCT OF EXPECTED OUTPUT 
 STATES        24/08/2012   17/08/2012  19/08/2011  5-YR AVG 
 MATO GROSSO      100          100          99         NA 
 PARANA            98           98          82         NA 
 RIO GRANDE DO SUL 86           85          60         NA 
 GOIAS             99           99          90         NA 
 BRAZIL            98           97          85         88 
 
 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
