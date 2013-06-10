Brazil says China clears new GMO soy varieties for import

BRASILIA, June 10 (Reuters) - China has authorized three new varieties of genetically-modified soy from world No. 2 grower Brazil, including Monsanto Co’s Intacta RR2, the South American country’s agriculture ministry said on Monday, an endorsement critical to avoiding a disruption of trade with Brazil’s top soy buyer.

The new GMO variety that Monsanto is ready to market in Brazil is designed to help fight outbreaks of Helicoverpa caterpillars that local producers have been struggling to control.

The ministry said the Chinese government also approved the GMO soy varieties of CV127 and Bayer’s Liberty Link.