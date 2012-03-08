FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil trims soy crop, export view - gov't
March 8, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

Brazil trims soy crop, export view - gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government again pared back its forecast for soy production on Thursday to 68.75 million tonnes from the 69.23 million tonnes it estimated in February, after registering further losses from the drought that has hurt yields in the southern grain belt.

In its fifth forecast of Brazil’s grain crop, the government crop supply agency Conab also lowered its outlook for soybean exports to 31.8 million tonnes from 32.4 million tonnes shipped last season, the first drop in exports in at least five years.

Conab raised its view again for corn output, however, to 61.7 million tonnes from 60.83 million last month, due to an expected surge in winter corn crop planting.

Reporting by Reese Ewing; Fabiola Gomes; Editing by Alden Bentley

