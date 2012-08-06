FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's new soybean crop seen up 17.8 pct at record-Celeres
August 6, 2012

Brazil's new soybean crop seen up 17.8 pct at record-Celeres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s new 2012/13 soybean crop that begins planting in September is seen producing a record 78.1 million tonnes, up 17.8 percent from last year’s drought-parched harvest, local analyst Celeres said in its first forecast of the season.

Celeres said area would grow by more than 8 percent to 27.14 million hectares from last season. If confirmed, that would be one of the biggest annual jumps in planted area in nearly a decade. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
