S.Korea's CJ CheilJedang, Sajo Haepyo buy 110,000 T soybeans

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s CJ CheilJedang Corp. and Sajo Haepyo Co., Ltd. together bought a total of 110,000 tonnes of Brazilian soybean on Tuesday, traders said while declining to disclose supplier and price information.

Of the two cargoes of 55,000 tonnes each, CJ CheilJedang bought 31,000 tonnes per cargo and Sajo Haepyo bought 24,000 tonnes per cargo. The deliveries of the two cargoes should be made by July 15 and August 20, they added. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Davies)