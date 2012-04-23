FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 35,000 T non-GM soybeans for July-Sept
April 23, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea buys 35,000 T non-GM soybeans for July-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total
of 35,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybeans
for arrival between July and September via tenders on April 20,
state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its
website (www.at.or.kr).	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:  	
 TONNE  SUPPLIER                     PRICE(CFR/T)      	
 25,000 Daewoo International Corp    $764.80	
         	
  5,000 BSK Corp                     $719.90	
  5,000 BSK Corp                     $726.50	
    *Note: BSK Corp, a local grain trading agency, declined to
identify its grain supplier.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

