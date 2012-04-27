FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's FLC buys 55,000 T soybean meal
April 27, 2012 / 3:01 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea's FLC buys 55,000 T soybean meal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Feed Leaders Committee (FLC), newly formed after splitting from the Korea Feed Association (KFA), bought 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal via a tender on Thursday, while passing on another tender for October arrival, traders said on Friday.

The FLC bought 55,000 tonnes from Cargill at $504.89 per tonne on a cost and freight basis, they said. The cargo will arrive by Sept. 10 to the port of Incheon or Kunsan.

Separately the group passed on a tender also closed late on Thursday to buy up to 70,000 tonnes of soybean meal for Oct. 20 arrival because of high price, they said. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

