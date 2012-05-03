S.Korea buys 25,000 T non-GM soybeans for Sept

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total of 25,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybeans for arrivals in September via tenders on May 3, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website (www.at.or.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ORIGIN 15,000 Daewoo International Corp $759.85 China 5,000 BSK Corp $747.60 U.S. 5,000 BSK Corp $747.90 U.S. *Note: BSK Corp, a local grain trading agency, declined to identify its grain supplier. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)