FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea buys 25,000 T non-GM soybeans for Sept
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 3, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea buys 25,000 T non-GM soybeans for Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total of
25,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybeans for
arrivals in September via tenders on May 3, state-run Korea
Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website
(www.at.or.kr).	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:    	
 TONNE  SUPPLIER                     PRICE(CFR/T) ORIGIN        	
 15,000 Daewoo International Corp    $759.85      China	
           	
  5,000 BSK Corp                     $747.60      U.S. 	
  5,000 BSK Corp                     $747.90      U.S. 	
    *Note: BSK Corp, a local grain trading agency, declined to
identify its grain supplier.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.