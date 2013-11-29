S.Korea buys 200,000 T non-GM soybeans for 2015

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a combined 200,000 tonnes of U.S. non-genetically modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for 2015 arrival via tenders closed on Thursday, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. (www.at.or.kr) Details of the purchase are as follows: -- General Type (Bulk) TONNES SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL 25,000 CJ Cheiljedang Corp $203.46 Jan.20, 2015 25,000 CJ Cheiljedang Corp $209.95 Feb.20, 2015 25,000 CJ Cheiljedang Corp $204.93 March 20, 2015 25,000 CJ Cheiljedang Corp $208.79 April 20, 2015 25,000 CJ Cheiljedang Corp $214.79 May 20, 2015 25,000 CJ Cheiljedang Corp $218.79 June 20, 2015 10,000 CJ Cheiljedang Corp $242.79 July 20, 2015 10,000 CJ Cheiljedang Corp $259.79 Sept.20, 2015 *Note: All of the products above will arrive at the port of Incheon. --Contract Cultivation Type(Bulk in Container) TONNES SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL 5,000 BSK $289.50 Jan.20, 2015 5,000 Singsong $258.78 Feb.20, 2015 5,000 JMC INTERNATIONAL $259.00 March 20, 2015 5,000 BSK $284.70 April 20, 2015 5,000 Singsong $256.91 May 20, 2015 5,000 Singsong $255.04 June 20, 2015 *Note : All of the products above will arrive at the port of Busan or Incheon. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)