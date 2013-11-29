FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 200,000 T non-GM soybeans for 2015
#Asia
November 29, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea buys 200,000 T non-GM soybeans for 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a combined
200,000 tonnes of U.S. non-genetically modified (non-GM) yellow
soybeans for 2015 arrival via tenders closed on Thursday, Korea
Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website.
(www.at.or.kr)
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
   -- General Type (Bulk)
   TONNES  SUPPLIER             PRICE(CFR/T)     ARRIVAL
   25,000  CJ Cheiljedang Corp  $203.46          Jan.20, 2015
           
   25,000  CJ Cheiljedang Corp  $209.95          Feb.20, 2015
   25,000  CJ Cheiljedang Corp  $204.93          March 20, 2015
   25,000  CJ Cheiljedang Corp  $208.79          April 20, 2015
   25,000  CJ Cheiljedang Corp  $214.79          May 20, 2015
   25,000  CJ Cheiljedang Corp  $218.79          June 20, 2015
   10,000  CJ Cheiljedang Corp  $242.79          July 20, 2015
   10,000  CJ Cheiljedang Corp  $259.79          Sept.20, 2015
    *Note: All of the products above will arrive at the port of
Incheon.
    
   --Contract Cultivation Type(Bulk in Container)
   TONNES  SUPPLIER             PRICE(CFR/T)     ARRIVAL
    5,000  BSK                  $289.50          Jan.20, 2015
    5,000  Singsong             $258.78          Feb.20, 2015
    5,000  JMC INTERNATIONAL    $259.00          March 20, 2015
    5,000  BSK                  $284.70          April 20, 2015
    5,000  Singsong             $256.91          May 20, 2015
    5,000  Singsong             $255.04          June 20, 2015
    *Note : All of the products above will arrive at the port of
Busan or Incheon.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

