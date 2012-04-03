FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's soy crop seen at 65.2 mln T - Agroconsult
April 3, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 6 years ago

Brazil's soy crop seen at 65.2 mln T - Agroconsult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Drought over Brazil shrunk the world’s second-largest soybean crop to an estimated 65.2 million tonnes this 2011/12 season, down from 67.1 million tonnes forecast in March, local crop analysts Agroconsult said on Tuesday.

Brazil put out a record harvest of 75.3 million tonnes of soybeans last season. Strong exports of the 2010/11 crop late last year will likely allow Brazil to displace the United States as the largest exporter of the world’s most important source of protein. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)

