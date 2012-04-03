UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crop put at 65.2 mln T due drought

* Agroconsult forecast one of lowest of market views

* Corn output may surpass soy thanks to winter crop

* Soy forecast result of several weeks of crop tours (Adds background, corn crop estimate)

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Drought in Brazil shrunk the world’s second-largest soybean crop to an estimated 65.2 million tonnes this 2011/12 season, down nearly 2 million tonnes from the 67.1 million tonnes forecast in March, local crop analysts Agroconsult said Tuesday.

That projection was one of the lowest among recent forecasts, and well below Brazil’s record soy harvest of 75.3 million tonnes last season.

Thanks to strong exports of the 2010/11 crop late last year, Brazil could displace the United States as the largest exporter of soy, one of the world’s most important sources of protein.

The forecast was the culmination of crop tours by several teams which covered 60,000 kilometers of Brazil’s grain belt in the past several weeks.

Agroconsult’s lead analyst, Andre Pessoa, said Brazil’s corn crop may surpass the country’s soybean output this year. He cited expectations for greater area and good yields from the second, or winter, corn crop that is now winding down planting.

Agroconsult forecast Brazil’s total corn output this year at 64.6 million tonnes, up from the 63.7 million it projected in March.

Brazil became the world’s third largest exporter of corn in recent years, shipping around 8 million to 10 million annually.

Agroconsult’s soybean forecast was one of the lowest of recent estimates. On Monday, local grains analysts Celeres projected the new crop would come in at 67.9 million tonnes, down from last month’s estimate of 69.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by John Picinich)