Brazil soy crop seen at record 82 mln T - AgRural

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s 2012/13 soybean crop, which officially starts planting season in two weeks, is expected to reach a record 82 million tonnes, up from 66.4 million tonnes from the drought-parched crop of this year, local analyst AgRural said on Thursday.

AgRural said planted area is due to reach a record 27.9 million hectares, up from 25 million hectares planted last year.

The analyst said area would not expand significantly beyond that even if prices for soybeans were to rise higher than present record levels. (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)