FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil soy crop seen at record 82 mln T - AgRural
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 30, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

Brazil soy crop seen at record 82 mln T - AgRural

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s 2012/13 soybean crop, which officially starts planting season in two weeks, is expected to reach a record 82 million tonnes, up from 66.4 million tonnes from the drought-parched crop of this year, local analyst AgRural said on Thursday.

AgRural said planted area is due to reach a record 27.9 million hectares, up from 25 million hectares planted last year.

The analyst said area would not expand significantly beyond that even if prices for soybeans were to rise higher than present record levels. (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.