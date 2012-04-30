Forecasts for Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop

(Updates with new, lower AgRural forecast) April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2011/12 soybean harvest is entering its final weeks after drought erased 8 million to 12 million tonnes of potential output from the world's second-largest producer of the oilseed. Below is a table with forecasts from key Brazilian and foreign forecasters with links to the related stories. Estimates for soybean output are given in millions of tonnes. (*Figures for soy crop output for the previous 2010/11 season are based on the official government estimates from the Agriculture Ministry's crop supply agency, Conab.) SOURCE 11/12 10/11 DATE STORY LINK CROP CROP GIVEN AG. MINISTRY 65.6 75.3 APRIL 10 USDA 66.0 75.5 APRIL 10 OIL WORLD 65.5 75.3 APRIL 10 FCSTONE 66.1 75.3 APRIL 9 INFORMA 66.5 75.3* APRIL 4 AGROCONSULT 65.2 75.3* APRIL 3 CELERES 67.9 74.9 APRIL 2 AGRURAL 66.2 75.3* APRIL 30 ABIOVE 69.5 75.3* MARCH 5 (Reporting by Reese Ewing in Sao Paulo)