FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forecasts for Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Forecasts for Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with new, lower AgRural forecast)	
    April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2011/12 soybean harvest is
entering its final weeks after drought erased 8 million to 12
million tonnes of potential output from the world's
second-largest producer of the oilseed.	
    Below is a table with forecasts from key Brazilian and
foreign forecasters with links to the related stories.    	
    Estimates for soybean output are given in millions of
tonnes.  	
    (*Figures for soy crop output for the previous 2010/11
season are based on the official government estimates from the
Agriculture Ministry's crop supply agency, Conab.) 	
    	
 SOURCE        11/12  10/11  DATE      STORY LINK
               CROP   CROP   GIVEN     
 AG. MINISTRY  65.6   75.3   APRIL 10                 
 USDA          66.0   75.5   APRIL 10                 
 OIL WORLD     65.5   75.3   APRIL 10                 
 FCSTONE       66.1   75.3   APRIL 9                  
 INFORMA       66.5   75.3*  APRIL 4                  
 AGROCONSULT   65.2   75.3*  APRIL 3                  
 CELERES       67.9   74.9   APRIL 2                  
 AGRURAL       66.2   75.3*  APRIL 30                 
 ABIOVE        69.5   75.3*  MARCH 5                  
       	
	
 (Reporting by Reese Ewing in Sao Paulo)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.