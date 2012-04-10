UPDATE 3-Drought punishes Brazil soy crop; corn crop surges

* Ministry's soy forecast below many private analysts * Winter crop corn output seen surging 35 pct * Drought ravaged yields in main southern soy states (Adds details on yields, area, byline) By Reese Ewing SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Drought blighting Brazil's soybean crop sliced more than 3 million tonnes off the government's 2011/12 estimate on Tuesday and will buoy futures prices for the key source of protein and livestock feed by trimming exports. Soy output from the No. 2 producer after the United States will fall to 65.6 million tonnes this season, which is weeks away from finishing harvest, despite the 3.4 percent expansion in area to a record 25 million hectares (62 million acres). The new output number marks a sharp drop from the 68.7 million tonnes forecast in March and the record 75.3 million tonnes harvested a year ago, the agriculture ministry's crop supply agency Conab said. The toll taken by dry weather associated with La Nina over South America's main soy crop showed up in the yields. Average productivity fell to 2.624 tonnes a hectare, nearly 16 percent below last year's record of 3.115 tonnes per hectare. The lack of rain was most acutely felt in the southern producing states of Rio Grande do Sul and Parana, the third and second largest producers of soy in Brazil respectively. Rio Grande do Sul's output is due to plummet 44 percent to 6.5 million tonnes this season from last year's record 11.6 million due to the drought that started in November there and has largely continued until now, Conab said. Parana state would not fare much better with output expected to plunge 36 percent to 9.9 million tonnes from a record 15.4 million last year. MARKET VIEWS Conab's monthly estimate was the lowest of the previous six so far this season and came in below most other market views. See a factbox of recent forecasts: Global food prices rose in March for a third straight month with more hikes to come, the U.N.'s food agency said on Thursday, adding to fears of hunger and a new wave of social unrest in poor countries. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also lowered its estimate of the Brazilian crop, to 66 million tonnes from the 68.5 million tonnes it projected in March. And Hamburg-based Oil World dropped its forecast to 65.5 million tonnes from last year's 75.3 million. Both lowered their views for Argentina's soy output as well. Soybean exports from Brazil were expected to fall to 31.2 million tonnes from 32.4 million tonnes shipped in 2010/11, Conab said. Drought has plagued southern soy producing regions in Brazil as well as Argentina and Paraguay, which all together account for more than half the world's soybean trade. La Nina is a cooling of equatorial Pacific waters that typically leads to drought in the Southern Hemisphere. Chicago soybean futures have risen more than 31 percent since mid-December when it became clear that drought was going to hurt the South American crop. Brazil's soy harvest is nearly complete with all the main producer states finished except Rio Grande do Sul. Future adjustments to Brazil's soy output estimates will likely be less dramatic as most of the growing regions have registered fairly complete data, analysts say. But Argentina is still has most of its crop to harvest. CORN Despite the roughly 10-million-tonne drop in soybean output from last year, local producers were pushing their second, or winter, corn crop plantings into record territory. Brazil's total corn production from the 2011/12 crop was forecast at a record 65.1 million tonnes, Conab said, up from 61.7 million tonnes forecast in March and up sharply from the 57.4 million tonnes harvested in 2010/11. The main summer crop corn that is about 70 percent harvested is expected to be barely larger than last year's summer crop despite the 8.4 percent jump in planted area. Corn grows in the same fields as soy and yields dropped 7 percent this year to 4.21 tonnes a hectare due to the drought. The winter crop corn is expected to reach a record 29 million tonnes, up 35 percent from last year, which was hurt by an early end to the rainy season. Yields are forecast to rise 12.5 percent due to better rains, investments in fertilizer and seeds. Area has expanded by 20 percent to 7 million hectares. The winter crop is almost done planting. Corn exports were forecast to reach 10 million tonnes this year, up from 9.5 million last season, Conab said. Brazil became the world's third largest exporter of corn in the past few years. (Editing by John Picinich)