Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) is seeking up to 110,000 tonnes of soybean meal for April arrival via tenders, traders said on Tuesday. The tenders will close at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Tuesday, they added. Details are as follows: Tonnes ARRIVAL/PORT 40,000-55,000 April 20, 2015/Pyeongtaek, Kunsan 40,000-55,000 April 30, 2015/Pyeongtaek, Kunsan (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)