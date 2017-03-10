BRIEF-Hershey Co says Chairman John Bilbrey's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln
* Chairman John Bilbrey's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2naR38j) Further company coverage:
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* Chairman John Bilbrey's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2naR38j) Further company coverage:
* Investors press for PPG to get a hearing (Updates with quotes, details.)