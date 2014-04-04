S&P maintains Argentina's sovereign credit ratings

April 4 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services retained Argentina’s sovereign credit ratings at ‘CCC+/C’, citing lack of monetary flexibility and weak external liquidity.

The ratings agency also reaffirmed its negative outlook on the country's debt, indicating a possible downgrade. (r.reuters.com/hyh38v)

Argentina’s sovereign credit ratings outlook is also weighed by risks to debt servicing from the lawsuit in the U.S. courts over debt the country’s government maintains in default, the ratings agency said on Friday. (Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)