S&P affirms 'AA+/A-1+' rating on Austria
March 27, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

S&P affirms 'AA+/A-1+' rating on Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s ratings agency affirmed its “AA+/A-1+” rating on Austria, citing an expected stabilization of the country’s debt.

"The stable outlook on Austria reflects our expectation that the proposed tax reform will not lead to significant revenue losses from 2016," the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1D6NgxL)

Austria’s high net general government debt is likely to decline slowly from 2015, Standard & Poor’s added. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

