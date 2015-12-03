FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P downgrades holding companies of eight U.S. banks
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 3, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

S&P downgrades holding companies of eight U.S. banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut its nonoperating holding company (NOHC) ratings on eight U.S. “global systemically important banks” by one notch, citing uncertainty about the U.S. government’s willingness to provide support to the banking system if it came under stress.

The ratings apply to the holding companies of Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley , Wells Fargo & Co, Bank of New York Mellon Corp , State Street Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The credit ratings on the banks’ operating units are not affected by the downgrade.

The Federal Reserve said last week that big U.S. banks would have an extra year to calculate a capital requirement known as the supplementary leverage ratio for stress tests.

The supplementary leverage ratio creates hard limits on how much debt banks can borrow relative to their assets, without giving them credit for having relatively low-risk assets.

In October, the Fed also proposed a rule that would require six of the eight banks to raise an additional $120 billion to comply with a regulatory requirement.

The requirements are aimed at ensuring that the banks are able to recapitalize without disrupting markets or requiring a government bailout. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.