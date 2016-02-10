UPDATE 1-S&P cuts ratings of four U.S. banks on worsening energy loans

(Adds details, background, Comerica executives comments)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s cut the credit ratings of four U.S. regional banks by one notch on Tuesday, citing heavy exposure to energy loans whose credit quality has deteriorated over the past year due to depressed oil prices.

S&P lowered its long-term issuer ratings on both BOK Financial Corp and Comerica Inc to BBB+ from A-, lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc to A- from A and lowered Texas Capital Bancshares to BB+ from BBB-. The ratings agency also revised its ratings outlook to negative for those four banks. Additionally, S&P cut its outlook on BBVA Compass Bancshares to negative from stable.

The rout in oil prices since 2014 has hurt banks that made loans to oil and gas companies across the United States. Small, regional banks in states such as Texas and Oklahoma - like those affected by the S&P actions - have been hit hardest because their loan books are concentrated in economies that are particularly vulnerable to declines in oil prices.

At a conference on Tuesday ahead of the downgrade, senior executives at Comerica Inc estimated it would need to set aside an additional $75 million to $125 million in loan-loss reserves over the course of a year if oil prices remain at $30 per barrel.

Comerica President Curt Farmer called the expected losses “manageable.”

However, the stress in oil markets shows little sign of abating. Supply has far outpaced demand as overproduction in North America, Russia and the Middle East has pushed crude prices to the lowest level since 2003 last week after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its oil demand growth forecast for the next two years.

S&P said it expects the regional U.S. banks affected by its ratings changes to see loan losses rise over the next two years, even if energy prices rebound modestly from current levels. (bit.ly/1TQVDUB)

In November, an annual report by U.S. bank regulators said banks' exposure to junk-rated companies and the oil and gas sector remains high, giving a negative classification to 9.5 percent of $3.9 trillion in loans impacted by their review.