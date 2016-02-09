FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2016 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

S&P cuts ratings of four U.S. regional banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services has cut its credit ratings by one notch on four U.S. regional banks with large energy portfolios, citing a deterioration in the banks’ asset quality over the past year.

The regional U.S. banks are expected to have a rise in loan losses over the next two years, even if energy prices rebound modestly from current levels, the credit rating agency said in a statement on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1TQVDUB)

The four banks that had their ratings lowered are: BOK Financial Corp, Comerica Inc, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc and Texas Capital Bancshares. S&P’s outlook on these banks is negative. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
