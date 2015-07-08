FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P Dow Jones launches bond index on S&P 500 companies
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 8, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

S&P Dow Jones launches bond index on S&P 500 companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it launched a real-time index that tracks the bonds of S&P 500 companies, which allows investors to monitor the performance differences of the firms’ stock and debt performances.

Weighted by the market value of the bonds and with a maturity requirement of greater than one month, the S&P 500 Bond Index is liquid enough to serve as a benchmark for exchange traded funds and structured products, the company, a part of McGraw Hill Financial, said in a statement.

The index currently tracks the debt of 430 S&P 500 companies reflecting more than $3 trillion in debt outstanding and $3.8 trillion in market value.

Thomson Reuters will provide end-of-day prices, as well as terms and conditions data for the index.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.