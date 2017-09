(Repeats to add link to source text)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nov 10 (Reuters) - S&P : * S&P - California GO refunding bond ratings raised to 'AA+' on defeasance * S&P - raised long-term rating on California's $925.135 million series 2005 various purpose go refunding bonds two notches to 'AA+' from 'AA-' * S&P - "the outlook on all issues is stable" * Source text: bit.ly/1EuSVuH