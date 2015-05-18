FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P lowers rating on Chicago's water and wastewater bonds
May 18, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

S&P lowers rating on Chicago's water and wastewater bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its rating on Chicago’s outstanding senior-lien water and wastewater bonds by three notches to ‘A’ from ‘AA’.

The Standard & Poor's also lowered its rating on the city's existing subordinate-lien water and wastewater bonds to 'A negative' from 'AA negative'. (bit.ly/1KglZLD)

The downgrade is due to uncertainty on the city’s ability to reduce or eliminate potential claims on the liquidity of its water and sewer funds caused by rating triggers, Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Scott Garrigan said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

