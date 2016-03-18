S&P affirms Hungary's credit ratings at 'BB+/B'

March 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s affirmed Hungary’s ‘BB+/B’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings, with a stable outlook.

S&P said that although Hungary’s “external vulnerabilities” have diminished, policy uncertainties remain and could pose fiscal risks to the country’s public sector.

“We believe adverse supply-side factors, such as the substantial net emigration of skilled workers and weak capital accretion, will weigh on underlying growth,” S&P said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)