FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P: don't forsee immediate negative impact of budget on rating
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 6 years

S&P: don't forsee immediate negative impact of budget on rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s does not foresee any immediate negative implication on India’s sovereign rating after the government outlined a high fiscal deficit target in the budget for the next fiscal year, said Takahira Ogawa, director of sovereign & IPF ratings.

He said that it was not easy to lower a large deficit substantially in the current macroeconomic environment.

“Because if they do so, then it might have a very negative implication on the recovery of the macro economy which may be even more detrimental to our rating,” Ogawa said over telephone from Singapore.

The government set a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent of gross domestic product for the fiscal year that begins in April, down from an expected 5.9 percent in 2011/12.

India’s rating is currently BBB- with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.