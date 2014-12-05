S&P raises Ireland's sovereign credit ratings

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s raised Ireland’s long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings to “A/A-1” from “A-/A-2” with a stable outlook, saying the country’s growth prospects were solid.

The ratings agency said it expected strong economic growth to help further improve the government's budgetary position. (bit.ly/1ywErZR)

The stable outlook balances Ireland’s improved government finances, capital market access and financial system asset quality, the agency said. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)