S&P downgrades Generali and other Italian insurers
December 12, 2014

S&P downgrades Generali and other Italian insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standand & Poor’s said on Friday it had cut by one notch its long-term ratings on Assicurazioni Generali and other three Italian insurers following the downgrade of the country’s sovereign rating.

In a statement, S&P said it now rated Generali ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. UnipolSai and Cattolica ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’.

The Italian unit of German insurer Allianz was downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’, it said.

The outlook on the new ratings are stable. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
