S&P bank analyst criticised Italy downgrade-sources
June 29, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

S&P bank analyst criticised Italy downgrade-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRANI, Italy, June 29 (Reuters) - The Standard & Poor’s analyst charged with covering Italy’s banking sector disputed the agency’s January sovereign rating downgrade report in an internal email seized by Italian magistrates, investigative sources told Reuters.

The email, sent by analyst Renato Panichi to the authors of the report, said that “some of the assessments expressed in the report do not correspond to reality,” one of the sources said.

In his role of banking analyst Panichi could only express an opinion with regards to the solidity of Italy’s banking system.

Prosecutors in southern Italy suspect that five S&P’s employees engaged in market manipulation with regards to the agency’s decision to downgrade Italy’s sovereign debt.

S&P’s was not immediately available for comment.

