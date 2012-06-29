UPDATE 1-S&P bank analyst criticised Italy report-sources

By Vincenzo Damiani

TRANI, Italy, June 29 (Reuters) - The Standard & Poor’s analyst charged with covering Italy’s banking sector disputed the agency’s January sovereign rating downgrade report in an internal email seized by Italian magistrates, investigative sources told Reuters.

The email by analyst Renato Panichi, sent to the head of S&P’s EMEA sovereign ratings, Moritz Kraemer, and analyst Eileen Zhang, criticised a sentence in the report in which Italy was said to be increasingly vulnerable to “external financing risks, given the high foreign ownership of its government and financial sector debt.”

Prosecutors in southern Italy suspect that five S&P employees, including Kraemer and Zhang, engaged in market manipulation with regards to the agency’s decision to downgrade Italy’s sovereign debt.

“Eileen, you did not mention this sentence to me yesterday and it is not correct to say that there is a high level of vulnerability from external financing,” the mail said according to an Italian translation obtained by Reuters.

“Right now, it is exactly the contrary. One of the strengths of Italian banks has been the limited recourse to external or wholesale financing. Please, do remove the reference to the banks,” the email said.

In his role of banking expert, Panichi could only express an opinion on the solidity of Italy’s banking sector, one of many factors that the agency takes into account when deciding on a rating.

All three major international rating agencies, S&P‘s, Moody’s and Fitch, are under investigation in Italy.

The New York-based rating agency said decisions on rating actions are carried out and discussed on a collegial basis

“Divergence of opinions is a natural and healthy component of this process,” S&P’s said in a statement.