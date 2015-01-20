S&P may pay $1.5 bln over ratings - source

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s is in talks to pay as much as $1.5 billion to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice and more than a dozen states over mortgage ratings issued in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The settlement of civil fraud litigation may be reached as soon as this month, sources said.

S&P is unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc.