S&P may pay $1.5 bln over ratings - source
January 20, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

S&P may pay $1.5 bln over ratings - source

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s is in talks to pay as much as $1.5 billion to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice and more than a dozen states over mortgage ratings issued in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The settlement of civil fraud litigation may be reached as soon as this month, sources said.

S&P is unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc.

Reporting By Karen Freifeld; additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington. Editing by Christian Plumb

