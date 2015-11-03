FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts rating on Mongolia to 'B' from 'B plus'
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

S&P cuts rating on Mongolia to 'B' from 'B plus'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s cut its rating on Mongolia by a notch to ‘B’ from ‘B plus’, citing weak fiscal and external performance.

"Lower economic growth will increase Mongolia's vulnerabilities arising from its high twin deficits," the rating agency said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1l5MfP6)

S&P, however, raised its outlook on the country to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, saying it balances the country’s low-income resource-driven economy with the prospect of large mining projects reversing sovereign credit profile in a year. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.