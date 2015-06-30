FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-S&P lowers Puerto Rico's rating to "CCC-" from "CCC+"
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-S&P lowers Puerto Rico's rating to "CCC-" from "CCC+"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say rating lowered to “CCC-” not “CCC”)

June 30 (Reuters) - S&P lowered its rating on Puerto Rico to ‘CCC-’ from ‘CCC+’ with a negative outlook, saying a default, distressed exchange, or redemption of the commonwealth’s debt appears to be inevitable within the next six months.

S&P said it has placed all debt at the same 'CCC-' level, reflecting its view that all debt obligations are potentially at risk for possible restructuring due to the severity of Puerto Rico's current fiscal situation. (bit.ly/1GLPCyD)

Puerto Rico’s governor on Monday called for the commonwealth to be allowed to restructure its debts under the U.S. bankruptcy code, while a newly appointed adviser to the U.S. territory said it is “insolvent” and will soon run out of cash. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

