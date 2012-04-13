FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P affirms UK's AAA rating
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

S&P affirms UK's AAA rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Friday reaffirmed its top-notch AAA rating for Britain, saying it expects the country’s debt burden to peak in 2014.

“We expect economic policy to continue to focus on closing the fiscal gap,” the agency said in a statement.

And while it said belt-tightening efforts would “likely drag on economic growth,” it said the British economy’s ability to absorb these shocks has improved, thanks in part to a large, liquid bond market and debt funded entirely in the domestic currency.

S&P’s said its outlook for Britain’s rating was stable.

