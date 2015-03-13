FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P keeps Greece rating on "CreditWatch negative"
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

S&P keeps Greece rating on "CreditWatch negative"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s said Greece’s long-term credit ratings remain on “CreditWatch with negative implications”, citing the government’s “increasingly stretched” liquidity position.

"We believe that the lack of a clear short- and long-term funding plan and the related political uncertainty weigh on GDP recovery prospects and tax compliance," the ratings agency said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/18isflO)

S&P said it is keeping its ‘B-/B’ long- and short-term ratings on Greece. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

