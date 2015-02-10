FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P maintains negative watch on ratings of 4 Greek banks
#Market News
February 10, 2015

S&P maintains negative watch on ratings of 4 Greek banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s kept the long-term ratings of four Greek banks on watch with negative implications, saying there was uncertainty over Greece getting support from the European Central Bank.

The European Union aims to clinch an interim debt deal with Greece although there are “low expectations” for a breakthrough at meetings of ministers and EU leaders this week, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

S&P first placed the “CCC+” ratings of Alpha Bank AE , Eurobank Ergasias SA, National Bank of Greece SA and Piraeus Bank SA on negative watch on Jan. 30.

"The CreditWatch status reflects the possibility that we could downgrade the four banks if we anticipate the European authorities' and the ECB's support for Greek banks will no longer be available," S&P said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1KJ31ct) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

