CORRECTED-BRIEF-S&P cuts Azerbaijan's long term sovereign rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
January 29, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-S&P cuts Azerbaijan's long term sovereign rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects previous rating in headline to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - * S&P revises Azerbaijan sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is bb+ * S&P - expect the Azerbaijani economy will contract in 2016 as exports decline while consumption falls in the wake of sizable manat devaluation * S&P -in Azerbaijan, external risks are increasing, with the central bank's foreign currency reserves declining by two-thirds from their mid-2014 peak * S&P - lowering long- and short-term ratings on Azerbaijan to 'bb+/b' from 'bbb-/a-3' * S&P on Azerbaijan - acceleration of inflation will cut private consumption in 2016 * S&P - forecast deficits averaging close to 2% of gdp over 2016-2018 in Azerbaijan * S&P on Azerbaijan - "we understand that, absent sustained investment, oil production will likely fall by 1%-2% a year" Source text (bit.ly/20bn5RP)

