FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P puts Puerto Rico aqueduct and sewer under review for potential downgrade
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

S&P puts Puerto Rico aqueduct and sewer under review for potential downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service said on Monday it was putting Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority under review for potential downgrade, after the territory last week passed a law allowing public corporations to restructure their debts.

The agency rates PRASA BB+. The placement on CreditWatch, with negative implications, affects more than $3.4 billion in debt, the agency said.

The agency expects to conduct the review in step with its broader look at Puerto Rico’s debt, and it could resolve the credit watch if PRASA decides to restructure its debt under a new law within the next 90 days.

Last week, Puerto Rico passed a law allowing its public corporations to restructure their debts in a process akin to filing for bankruptcy. As a result, S&P is evaluating the credit strength of the commonwealth and some of its entities. PRASA has said it will not take advantage of the option. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.