Breakingviews: S&P's $1.4 bln deal reawakens watchdogs' dilemma

(Reuters Breakingviews) - Standard & Poor’s has finally got some kind of come-uppance. In its $1.4 billion settlement on Tuesday with the U.S. government and states over flawed pre-crisis ratings, the company - a unit of McGraw Hill Financial - isn’t admitting to any illegality. At more than half of the credit rater’s 2013 revenue the payout is painful. Yet if Uncle Sam really thinks S&P defrauded buyers of mortgage-backed bonds, as it alleged, it’s crazy to regulate rating firms more tightly. That just makes it more likely investors will be taken in by any shenanigans.

That is, however, exactly what the U.S. Congress and the Securities and Exchange Commission have done in the years since the 2008 meltdown, despite also nodding to the idea of removing references to ratings from laws and regulations. Governments elsewhere, in the EU for example, have moved in the same direction.

The trouble is, ratings from regulated firms come with a sort of official rubber stamp. Governments might do better to remove all oversight, other than what any other financial research firm attracts, and make clear that S&P, Moody’s Investors Service and their ilk are simply for-profit purveyors of investment analysis. That way, debt purchasers will have no one but themselves they can claim to rely on. They would be free to buy the best research they could find, whether from rating firms or others.

That would also bolster the raters’ own argument that credit ratings that turned out to be disastrously optimistic were not fraudulent, but good-faith opinions rendered worthless by an economic meltdown that was far worse than almost anyone thought possible.

Even a small chance of losing that constitutional free-speech protection, the cornerstone of the rating firms’ U.S. legal defense to date, must have factored into S&P’s motivation to settle rather than fight the Justice Department in court. McGraw Hill investors welcomed definitive news of the widely telegraphed deal with a 3 percent bump in the $25 billion company’s share price.

Though S&P and other raters have made improvements to their processes - some voluntary, some forced upon them - the long-awaited settlement should remind investors to be suitably skeptical of ratings. As for policymakers, maybe they could allocate a small slice of the payment to a study of whether ratings, and debt markets overall, would function more effectively if governments stepped out of the way.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Ratings firm Standard & Poor’s and its parent, McGraw Hill Financial, on Feb. 3 announced a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. It resolves a 2013 government lawsuit and other suits filed by 19 states and the District of Columbia over its ratings on mortgage securities that soured in the runup to the 2008 financial crisis. McGraw Hill will pay $687.5 million to the DOJ and $687.5 million to the states and D.C.

- The settlement comes after more than two years of litigation as S&P fought allegations it issued overly rosy ratings in order to win more business. It contains no findings of violations of law by McGraw Hill or S&P, the company said.

- Late on Feb. 2, the firm also reached a separate $125 million settlement with public pension fund California Public Employees’ Retirement System. It had sued S&P in 2009, claiming its inaccurate ratings caused the firm hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. (The author is a Breakingviews columnist and all opinions are his own.)