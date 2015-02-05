FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conn. AG to pressure S&P reforms, revive Moody's probe
February 5, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Conn. AG to pressure S&P reforms, revive Moody's probe

Joy Wiltermuth

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - Connecticut’s AG told IFR on Thursday that even with the recent government settlement, the state will continue to pressure Standard & Poor’s to make corporate reforms on its ratings process.

In addition, Connecticut will revive a lawsuit and investigation into Moody’s Investors Service over fraud allegations, said George Jepsen, attorney general for Connecticut.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice announced a US$1.375bn settlement with the government, 19 states and the District of Columbia and S&P over fraudulent misconduct in some RMBS and CDO ratings.

Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Jack Doran

