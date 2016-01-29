FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McGraw Hill derivative suit targets S&P ratings
January 29, 2016 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

McGraw Hill derivative suit targets S&P ratings

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Jan 29 -

A shareholder derivative lawsuit on behalf of McGraw Hill Financial Inc is seeking more than $1.67 billion from former and current directors and executives for allegedly allowing the company’s Standard & Poor’s unit to give overly high ratings to mortgage-backed securities ahead of the financial crisis.

In the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, defendants, including former chairman and chief executive officer Harold McGraw, are accused of causing the company to issue excessively favorable ratings to securities to boost both short-term profits at S&P and their own compensation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1nDCKIH

