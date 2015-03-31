S&P's cuts Veneto Banca rating to B+

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday it had cut its rating on Veneto Banca to B+ from BB- with a negative outlook, citing an ongoing probe into the lender’s former management.

It said it could lower the rating by another notch by the end of this year. The bank has been targeted by a probe seeking to ascertain whether some loans granted by it may have been used to buy stakes in the lender.

The bank has said the probe stemmed from an audit the Bank of Italy conducted in 2013.