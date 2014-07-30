FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P 500 to add Class C share line for Discovery Communications after stock dividend
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-S&P 500 to add Class C share line for Discovery Communications after stock dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - * S&P Dow jones indices says to add class c share line of Discovery

Communications Inc to the S&P 500 after the company’s scheduled

payment of stock dividend * S&P Dow jones indices says Discovery is paying stock dividend of 1 class c

share for each outstading share of class a, class b and class c * S&P Dow jones indices says Discovery to be represented by class a and class c

share lines in S&P 500 after close of trading on August 6 * S&P Dow jones indices says the change means S&P 500 will have 502 trading

line components, also including muliple trading lines for Google Inc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.